The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the missing child alert Sunday for a 5-year-old boy from Newberry, Florida.

Law enforcement said that Jaxson Prows was safely located on Sunday.

He was initially last seen in the 2200 block of SW 170th Street in Newberry, Florida on Saturday.

He was said to be traveling with 40-year-old Erin Hontz.

Law enforcement said that they were traveling in a 2004 beige Toyota Sienna with a Florida tag number of BZAX67. The vehicle's back driver's side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape, they said.

At this time, no further information is known.

FDLE

Erin Hontz, 40-years-old

FDLE