KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Fountain City landmark is closing its doors this summer after 10 years.

At the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Jacksboro Pike, you'll find the Fountain City Diner. Now, a sign sits on the roof stating "Building For Lease" and that it's available on Sept. 1.

Penny Wagner, who owns the restaurant along with her husband Dennis, said they're going to be closing next month but they're not sure which date yet.

She said that due to a proposed rent increase, they "have no choice" but to close.

Fountain City Diner opened on Sept. 1, 2009. They're known to many as "your neighborhood diner". They serve breakfast all day and have daily specials like roast pork and fried catfish over cheese grits.

It's open Monday through Saturday until 9 p.m.