Four people went to the hospital after a Dollywood tram hit the back of another passenger tram at the park on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the tram stopped on the side of a service road around 4 p.m., according to Dollywood.

Meagan Maples Templeton

Another, smaller tram then hit it in the rear according to Dollywood. This was a low-speed collision, said Pete Owens, vice president of marketing and public relations. Owens said the tram was going at 10 miles per hour or fewer.

Several guests received bumps and bruises, and four were transported to the LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville with minor injuries, according to officials. Initially, the park said three people were taken to the hospital, but a fourth person asked to be transported Saturday night.

The park said that those guests were transported to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution." As of Sunday afternoon, they were all treated and released from the hospital.

Dollywood officials said the incident is still being investigated. Park officials have spoken to witnesses and people who were injured as part of the investigation.

"Each one of our guests is very important to us, and we are dealing with each family individually," Owens said.

The park said officials do not know what caused the collision. Officials could not comment on whether anyone was aboard that smaller tram when it hit the larger tram.