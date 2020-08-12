Friend hit, killed while running to crash victim's aid in Hendersonville

Haley Pearson was served as administrative coordinator in the George Shinn College of Entertainment & the Arts at Lipscomb.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A young woman and well-known member of the Middle Tennessee community died after police said she was running to help a friend in a car crash in Hendersonville.

Officials tell WSMV, a WBIR sister station in Nashville, a single vehicle roll-over crash happened on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near Forest Retreat Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

About 15 minutes later, several friends confirm Haley Sue Pearson showed up after the crash to help her friend and when trying to cross the street was hit and killed by a car.

