PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The City of Pigeon Forge honored the men and women who have served our country Saturday morning at its annual Veteran Homecoming Parade.

It's part of a month-long event in the community called "Celebrate Freedom."

We usually see veterans events in November, but the City of Pigeon Forge does this annual celebration in August so more veterans are able to participate, and don't have to choose between events aimed at honoring them.

"This is just Pigeon Forge's way of giving back," Butch Helton with the City of Pigeon Forge said.

Pigeon Forge has hosted the Homecoming Veterans Parade for seven years.

"We're all about our veterans and paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country over the years here in Pigeon Forge," Helton noted.

This year marks three years of 93-year-old veteran James Householder being in the parade on floats. This is his first one as the grand marshal.

"He's in the parade every year anyway, so we thought you know let's just pay tribute to one of our own here in Sevier County and we're very honored to do that for him," Helton explained. "He's a fine gentleman. "

The World War II vet is one of the last few remaining in Sevier County.

"I still feel honored to be able to be here today because so many of my friends and buddies, they're not here to talk about it," Householder said.

He wants the legacy of service men and women to live on through the next generation.

"So many younger people have no idea what the veterans have gone through to keep this country free," Householder explained.

Elise Hebert, a 6-year-old Pigeon Forge resident, does have that sort of idea.

"Because they help our country say stafe and all," Hebert said with a smile.

She is the daughter of a marine who has sat and watched the parade four out of the six years she has been alive.

It's all to honor people like her dad and Sergeant James Householder.

There were about 50 floats and groups in the parade. Both Householder and Hebert plant to attend the parade for many years to come.