OAK ISLAND, N.C. — An Army Sargent died in a skydiving accident in Oak Island Sunday.

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Goff was 29 years old.

WECT reports the accident happened at Cape Fear Regional Airport Sunday morning according to Sgt. Loyd Hames with Oak Island Police.

Hames said Goff's parachute deployed, but high winds caused the accident. Officers got the call around 10:45 a.m. Goff was stationed at Fort Bragg.