Fundraising for new veteran's park gets underway in South Knox County

The Legacy Parks Foundation said the donation came around the same time as veterans voiced a need for more spaces to hold events.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fundraising is underway to build a new veteran's park in southeast Knox County.

A company called Blue Water industries donated 7 acres of land overlooking the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway.

The Legacy Parks Foundation said the donation came around the same time as veterans voiced a need for more spaces to hold events.

"It really allows us to place it next to the cemetery, but separate so that when there are services going on here there can be activities going on right across the river," Carol Evans with Legacy Parks Foundation said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said the county is donating 250,000 dollars to help build the park.