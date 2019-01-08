Great Smoky Mountains National Park emergency responders and maintenance personnel closed the Spur Thursday afternoon after land slides and downed trees crashed onto a vehicle -- killing a man.

According to authorities, one person died after a tree fell on his vehicle Thursday on the southbound side Spur. That victim was identified as a 73-year-old man from Cedartown, Ga. named Barry Willard Wallace. Rangers said he was the only person in the vehicle and authorities notified his family.

Rangers called it a 'series of incident sites,' saying trees and slides occurred at multiple spots along the road. Other vehicles were damaged by falling rocks.

Multiple agencies are working to respond and clear the Spur. As of 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, the southbound side of U.S. 441 was closed as crews worked to remove the hazards and ensure the slopes along the road were stable.

The northbound side reopened just before 7 p.m. Crews expect to have the southbound side reopened around 8 p.m.

The closure happened from the southbound traffic light #10 near Conner Heights Road in Pigeon Forge going towards Gatlinburg, according to the city of Pigeon Forge.

A detour from Pigeon Forge to Gatlinburg was set up at Traffic light #8, which is Dollywood Lane. Drivers can take Dollywood Lane to Upper Middle Creek Road, then turn right onto Birds Creek Road to Glades Road to Hwy 321 East Gatlinburg.

Rangers said a concentrated downpour of rain around 4 inches caused water to rapidly rise and destabilize the slopes.

Rangers said flooding concerns appears to be over, but they are still assessing the slopes to identify problem areas that might be unstable.

One ranger said he had never seen that kind of concentration of rain in such a tight cell generate that kind of moisture in such a short time.

The Gatlinburg Police Department posted on Facebook that Dudley Creek By-Pass and Ridge Road are also closed due to rock slides.