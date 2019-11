One soon-to-be UT graduate will be walking across the stage with a gift from Garth Brooks.

Ashley Humphrey took advantage of his free soundcheck for UT students Friday night and got him to sign the inside of her cap.

Humphrey went back to school while raising two kids, and Brooks praised her for her hard work.

He asked her why she decided to go back. She told him it was because she wanted to do better for them.

Congrats Ashley!