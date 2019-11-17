We weren't sure if Garth Brooks was going to sing "Rocky Top" during his Neyland Stadium concert, but he did!

And it was sweet as soda pop! Brooks had his band bring out a fiddle for the beloved song too.

Whether you say the "Woo!" or not, the shouting during this rendition might have been some of the loudest ones we've ever heard.

This was the third ever concert in Neyland Stadium. Thousands of fans turned out for the performance.

RELATED: Garth Brooks wants fans to have the time of their life on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium

RELATED: Garth Brooks signs UT student's graduation cap

RELATED: Garth concert expected to bring in 'millions and millions' for local businesses

RELATED: Remember that time Garth Brooks played the Old City? Ashley Capps does

RELATED: Garth Brooks to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song