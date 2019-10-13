GATLINBURG, Tenn. — There will be a few thousand new facing in Gatlinburg this week.

The city is hoping to set a world record for the largest scarecrow display. The current record is held by a small town in England with 3,812.

Gatlinburg is hoping for around 4,000, and business owners are hoping the scarecrows don't scare away costumers.

"I mean who knew there was a record for the most scarecrows in a town," said Dan Booth, the owner of the Hayloft. "You know, we are just always trying to make something new for the visitor when they come. The little kids are loving the scarecrows."

Gatlinburg is looking to break the record Monday. Starting at 7 a.m., the city is going to start counting all the scarecrows.

They town thinks it will take about three hours to count them all.

