NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- There are growing concerns about where scooters are being left in Nashville, NBC affiliate WSMV reports.

In some cases, Vanderbilt representatives said scooters block entrances at the hospital so patients have a hard time getting outside if they're in a wheelchair.

"We have people in wheelchairs coming out of the hospital. They do come out and get some sunshine and walk around if they're able," Mary Pat Teague with Vanderbilt University said.

Vanderbilt representatives want a geofence. A map handed out to Metro's Transportation Licensing Commission includes the hospital and other areas of campus like the pedestrian bridge.

It wouldn't allow scooters to park or ride in the zone. When they get close, the scooter would either slow down or shut off.

"I've seen multiple around the medical center, which could potentially cause problems with people who will trip over them and fall," Anna Sorensen, a student said.

Scooter companies told the commission they want to address those concerns, but pointed out a problem.

"It would not work in a very small area. Geofencing from the sky has anywhere from a five feet to fifteen feet margin of error," Sam Reed with Bird said.

The commission said yes to Vanderbilt's request on Tuesday. Now they'll need to talk with all six scooter companies in town so they know.

Some other spots around Nashville will soon have a geofence too.

They include the Music City Center and parts of Broadway from 1st to 7th avenues.

It's unclear when this will go into effect.