ATLANTA — Computers belonging to the Georgia Department of Public Safety have been infected by a malware attack.

The attack has directly affected computer networks within the agency, according to Lt. Stephanie Stallings, public information director for the Georgia State Patrol.

Stallings said the Department of Public Safety has teams investigating the cyber incident. She says an abnormal message first showed up on Friday on an employee's computer.

Since then, the agency has shut down its network and servers for the time being, Stallings said.

According to Stallings, this directly affects laptops inside Georgia State Patrol, Motor Carrier Compliance Division and Georgia Capitol Police vehicles.

She said that troopers are being dispatched by radio as always, but the troopers cannot use the computers in their cars.

RELATED: GEMA: Malware discovered within its computer system

Stallings emphasized that the public is still being served.

The Department of Public Safety is not the first agency to run into issues with malware in recent weeks.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency was forced to take precautions earlier this month after malware was discovered on its computer system.

RELATED: Georgia court system hit by ransomware attack

In addition, digital information systems for a portion of Georgia's courts were taken offline following a possible ransomware attack.

At the time, a note was found requesting contact. While the note contained no further details regarding demands or amounts, officials felt it best to take their network offline.

In 2018, digital systems associated with the City of Atlanta were hijacked by a ransomware attack. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms testified before a US House subcommittee on cybersecurity in June.

According to Bottoms, the cost to the city in recovering from that attack -- for which hackers demanded a ransom of $51,000 in Bitcoin -- was $7.2 million.

