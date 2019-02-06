COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Columbus Police are investigating after a dead body was found at a grocery store.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the body of 51-year-old Larry Alvin Long II was found in a freezer Saturday at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

Long, a Phenix City, Alabama, resident, worked at the store.

WTVM-TV reports surveillance video shows Long going into the freezer alone around 10:13 a.m. and was discovered by a co-worker around 11:20 a.m. Bryan reports he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.

Bryan says the death appears to be from a cardiac arrest and no foul play is suspected.

Long's body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

