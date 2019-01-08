Great Smoky Mountains National Park emergency responders and maintenance personnel reopened the Spur Thursday evening after a man died following a sudden heavy downpour that knocked over trees and caused small rock slides along the road.

According to authorities, the man died after a tree fell on his Honda Odyssey on the southbound side of the Spur/U.S. 441 between the Welcome Center and Gatlinburg.

That victim was identified as 73-year-old Barry Willard Wallace from Cedartown, Ga. Rangers said he died from his injuries and was the only person in the vehicle. Authorities have notified his family.

Rangers called it a 'series of incident sites,' saying downed trees, slides and flash flooding occurred at multiple spots along the road. Other vehicles were damaged by falling rocks.

Multiple agencies worked to respond and clear the Spur, including the Tennessee Dept. of Transportation, Gatlinburg police and fire, and GSMNP rangers.

The northbound side reopened just before 7 p.m., and the southbound side reopened at 8:50 p.m. The GSMNP said there is still a single-lane closure through the affected areas on the southbound side near Flatbranch.

The closure happened from the southbound traffic light #10 near Conner Heights Road in Pigeon Forge going toward Gatlinburg, according to the city of Pigeon Forge.

A detour from Pigeon Forge to Gatlinburg was set up at Traffic light #8, which is Dollywood Lane.

Rangers said a concentrated downpour of rain around 4 inches over the period of 30 minutes caused water to rapidly rise and destabilize the slopes. They said flash flooding concerns are over, but will be assessing the slopes to identify unstable areas.

A viewer submitted this image of a tree down along one section of the Spur Thursday that led to a crash.

Submitted

One ranger said he had never seen that kind of concentration of rain in such a tight cell generate that kind of moisture in such a short time.

The Gatlinburg Police Department posted on Facebook that Dudley Creek By-Pass and Ridge Road are also closed due to rock slides.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.