Get an early glimpse at what record voter turnout looked like across East Tennessee

10News reporter Grace King gives preliminary numbers on how a record year for voter turnout played out across our region.

TENNESSEE, USA — As election results continue to roll in from across East Tennessee and the country, record levels of voter turnout can still be seen at polls across the area.

10News reporter Grace King reports some voters were still waiting in long lines at some East Tennessee precincts as late as 8:45 on Election Day.

Of the results 10News has obtained so far, Hamblen County is reporting a 66% voter turnout.

Sevier County is reporting 63% voter turnout.

Blount County reported a 73% voter turnout.

Early numbers show a significant increase from the 2008 Election to the 2020 Election, even while we await most of Knox County's numbers.

This graph shows how early voting in the 2020 election well exceeded that of 2008, which had the best turnout on record for the county.

Election leaders said they expect voter turnout to exceed 200,000 votes in Knox County tonight.