ATLANTA — It's back!

Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 9, and it's Chick-fil-A customers' chance to get free food for being cow crazy!

All you have to do is:

1. Show up to a participating location* between opening and 7 p.m. decked out in your cow gear - whether it's a cow-inspired accessory or a full-out, head-to-toe costume;

2. Receive a free entree.

That's all!

According to the Atlanta-based company, this is fifteenth year for the annual event. Nearly 1.95 million customers took part in the more than 2,400 participating locations in 2018, according to Chick-fil-A.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A rated 2019's top limited-chain service restaurant

If you need a little bit of cow costume inspiration, check out this link or scroll down.

Now, get Moooo-ving on those costumes!

*(Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)