KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone racing course has opened up in Knox County.

Knox County Radio Control, which is an Academy of Model Aeronautics-chartered club, has several courses but the drone racing one is pretty new.

There's also a 345-foot paved runway to fly fixed-wing radio control models, a helicopter pad for RC helicopters, and a track for driving RC model cars.

A spokesperson for Knox County Radio Control said membership is open to anyone who is interested in flying or driving RC model airplanes, helicopters, drones, or cars.

The park is located on Knox County Parks and Recreation property right across from Melton Hill Park in West Knox County in the Hardin Valley area.

It's the only park in Knox County where model airplane, helicopter, and drone flying is allowed.

Knox County Radio Control (KCRC) drone course

Rick Thompson/KCRC

The spokesperson also said they typically fly drones on weekday and weekend mornings between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Interested in becoming a member? Fill out an application here!

An adult membership costs $72 per year, juniors and/or students are $36 per year, an there's a family rate for $84 per year. You must be a member or have applied to be a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) and must comply with Federal Communications Commission regulations.