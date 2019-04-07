Over the past couple weeks there have been three reports of a zebra on a private property in Seymour biting individuals, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Two females were reportedly bitten Tuesday and went to the hospital, the sheriff's office said, but it was not known if the third person received medical treatment.

10News spoke with one of the female victim's Thursday and she said she "thought she was going to die".

"It is my understanding that those bites will be reported to the county health department by the physician/hospital that treated them," Blount County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Marian O'Briant said. "We have an open case regarding the zebra bites, and there is an investigator assigned to it."

O'Briant said they don't know of any local or state laws regarding privately owned exotic animals.

10News has reached out to the owner of the zebra and has not heard back.

According to National Geographic, Zebras can be aggressive animals.

"Stallions fight for females with piercing bites and powerful kicks that are strong enough to cause serious damage – and sometimes even kill!"