KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people died Saturday in a crash on I-40 east near Papermill Drive.

Knoxville Police officers responded to a call for a crash at approximately 2:12 a.m. When they got there, officers learned that after the crash happened, the driver and a good Samaritan exited their vehicles and were struck by a vehicle traveling east on I-40.

Ashley W. Moore, 38 of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene. KPD said it appears Moore was not involved in the crash and stopped as a good Samaritan to assist.

Sarah Kasunic, 23 of Pennsylvania, was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash and had exited her vehicle when she was struck by another vehicle. Police said she was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center where she died as a result of her injuries.

Two people in a second vehicle were not injured in the crash. Both are from Knoxville.

Officers shut down the interstate for hours Saturday night to continue their investigation.