The University Commons Walmart is closing its doors.

It's the closest location to the University of Tennessee campus and let's just say... some students aren't taking it so well.

"I heard there was some terrible news. My Walmart's closing, don't know what to do, but no one else seems to care about it," YouTuber "TheTimmy8" started out his video dedication.

He and his housemate, Dalton, shot a whole music video inside the Walmart to the tune of "Hallelujah" -- as a tribute to the store.

The video, titled 'Goodbye Walmart (Hallelujah cover)', includes a description: "My favorite Walmart is closing its doors. It will be missed."

The University Commons Walmart officially closes on March 29.