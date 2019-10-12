KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Kyle Hixson Tuesday to serve as a criminal court judge for the 6th Judicial District to fill the honorable Bob McGee’s vacancy.

"Kyle is a dedicated public servant with an extensive background in complex criminal litigation," said Lee. "We are proud to announce this appointment and appreciate his willingness to serve."

According to the governor's office, Hixson has experience at every level of the state criminal justice process, serving two stints in the Office of the Knox County District Attorney General and representing the State of Tennessee before multiple federal and state courts.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee and the University of Tennessee College of Law. The governor's office said he resides in Knoxville with his wife Rachel and their three daughters. Outside of the courtroom, Hixson serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law in Trial Practice at his alma mater.

The 6th Judicial District Criminal Court covers Knox County.