KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday his plans to repeal the amusement tax on gym memberships in his upcoming budget.

Some gyms in Tennessee are required to pay taxes on revenue made from memberships and fees on certain taxable exercises and physical activities, including aerobics, yoga, fitness boot camps, and cross-training.

The amusement tax "disproportionately impacts small business owners," a release from the governor's office said.

That tax is passed on to consumers in the form of a sales tax but doesn't apply to larger gyms. This means gyms smaller than 15,000 square feet like Crossfit and Barre are taxed nearly 10 percent on things like memberships and classes.

“I’m pleased to be able to include a tax cut in my first budget,” said Lee. “Repealing the gym tax is an important step in reducing the burdens on small businesses in our state.”

RELATED: Removing Tennessee's gym tax could be heavy lifting

It was introduced in the mid-1980s and, according to the release, represents approximately $10 million in state revenue.

“Unfortunately, we’ve discouraged Tennesseans from investing in their health and wellness by taxing their efforts,” said Lee. “The skyrocketing costs of health care and Tennessee’s high rates of obesity and diabetes means we simply cannot afford to discourage healthy habits.”

Tennessee Senator Richard Briggs, who represents part of Knox County, recently introduced a bill that he said would eliminate the 'fitness tax.' The bill has been introduced to both the TN House and Senate. If passed, it would take effect July 1.

RELATED: New proposed bill aims to eliminate tax on small TN gyms

According to the Department of Health, Tennessee ranks 40th in the nation for physical activity and 35th for adult obesity.

“I look forward to working with the legislature to modernize our tax code and prioritize the wellness of Tennesseans,” Lee said.