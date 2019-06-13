TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced details Thursday for his first international trip as governor.

He's set to travel to Asia June 17 through June 21.

The governor's office said the goal of the trip is to strengthen ties with the Asian business community and to showcase the advantages of doing business in Tennessee.

Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe will join Lee for the trip.

“More than 153,000 Tennesseans are employed by foreign-owned companies. By investing in a broader international footprint, we are ensuring that Tennessee is deeply rooted in the new global economy,” Rolfe said. “I am hopeful that this trip will further strengthen our partnerships with Korean and Japanese companies as we continue to promote international recruitment and expansions in Tennessee.”

The 5-day trip will include stops in South Korea and Japan. Japan is Tennessee’s top country for foreign direct investment. There are 15 Korean companies in Tennessee that employ more than 3,100 people and have invested over $1 billion in nine counties across the state.

Top Korean companies doing business in Tennessee include ATLASBX, Hankook Tire, LG Electronics, Sam Dong and SL Tennessee.