WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Gov. Bill Lee met with President Donald Trump Thursday at the White House.

He and other governors from around the country took part in a conversation about "workforce mobility".

Gov. Lee said he is particularly interested in the subject because of his background.

"Because six months ago, I ran a company of 1,400 skilled workers. That's what I've done. I know first hand how important it is to have skilled workers and the lack of them we have in our country," Lee said.

Governor Lee also spoke about reforming the criminal justice system by reducing the number of people in jail and prison. That was a topic a speech Thursday afternoon by the president.