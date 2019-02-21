NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is proposing a $40 million investment for the school safety grant fund in Tennessee.

According to the governor's office, the legislation will provide "additional changes to existing law to prioritize the distribution of these grants to school resource officers."

Changes to the law will help schools without safety resource officers fill those positions. Approximately 500 schools statewide do not have SROs.

This plan will allow schools that already have SROs to pursue grants to fund other safety measures, like building security or violence prevention programs.

"While we are providing resources for additional security measures for our schools, districts need to also consider programming that identifies students who are in need of intervention," said Lee in a news release. "Security is paramount, but we must also double down on efforts to identify harmful situations before they arise."

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Department of Education will be overseeing the funding.