KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday that he wasn't happy about signing an annual proclamation recognizing Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in the Volunteer State.

Tennessee law requires the governor to sign the document, declaring July 13 a day to honor the Confederate general.

Gov. Lee said it's his duty to carry out the law but he's hoping he won't have to repeat the proclamation in the future.

"That proclamation was for a man who's part of his life is a painful part of our history and for that reason, I think the law should be changed and I advocated for that," Lee said.

Nashville Democratic Senator Jeff Yarbro has already taken early steps to create a bill to change the law.