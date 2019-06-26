TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday there will be a special session on Aug. 23 to select Glen Casada's replacement.

“It is in the best interest of our State to select a new Speaker of the House, and so I am calling a special session of the General Assembly for August 23 to accomplish that purpose," Lee said. "I have also asked the General Assembly to take up approval of the recent amendments to the Supreme Court rules, in addition to settling these leadership matters. Any other procedural business would be at the discretion of the General Assembly.”

The Tennessee House GOP will have a caucus meeting next month to elect the nominee, according to State Rep. Jason Zachary.

The meeting will take place July 24, the Republican District 14 rep said in a Tweet Wednesday evening.

Casada is expected to resign from his position as House Speaker on Aug. 2.

The Franklin lawmaker has been under fire after lewd texts were discovered between him and his former Chief of Staff.