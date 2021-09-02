Governor Bill Lee budget proposal highlights

He proposed $150 million dollars for COVID-relief and support, and $71 million for the basic education program.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Lee wants more than $900 million dollars to go toward improvements and maintenance on state buildings and higher education campuses.

He proposed $150 million dollars for COVID-relief and support, and $71 million for the basic education program.

He also proposed additional money for teacher salaries.

Governor Bill Lee presented other budget proposals tonight.

"During the special session we allocated almost $43 million dollars for teacher pay raises.

This was a step in the right direction, and the budget I'm submitting for your consideration this week recommends an additional $120 million dollars be set aside for teacher compensation.