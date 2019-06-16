NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said he will call a special session of the state legislature to name a replacement for House Speaker Glen Casada (R-Franklin).

Governor Lee made the announcement at the annual Statesmen's Dinner hosted by the Tennessee Republican Party Saturday night.

"We'll do that in August, probably mid to late August. We're going to talk to folks across the legislature and determine the exact date of that," the governor said during a press availability.

Governor Lee said he expected to have more on the announcement when he returns from his job recruitment trip to Asia next week.

Casada is expected to resign from his position as House Speaker on August 2.

The Franklin lawmaker has been under fire after lewd texts were discovered between him and his former Chief of Staff.