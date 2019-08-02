KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The injury bug has bitten No. 1 Tennessee.

Yves Pons will miss Saturday's game against Florida after undergoing facial surgery Friday afternoon. The sophomore wing, who will be reevaluated before next week's games against South Carolina and Kentucky, was injured late in practice Thursday at Pratt Pavilion, after incidental contact with a teammate during a play.

The Vols (21-1, 9-0 SEC) host the Gators (12-10, 4-5) at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN, looking to extend their program-record 17-game win streak.

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM