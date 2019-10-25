KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If glaring at your imperfections under the flourescents of a mall mirror makes you not even want to go, Old Navy is hoping to change that.

The clothing franchise is opening up two "Size YES" body positive concept stores in Knoxville.

These concept shops will test what the company calls inclusive mannequins which display that every women's style, in every size - and the store says they're all the same price.

The two stores in Knoxville will be at Harvest Park Center - 5445 Washington Pike, and Turkey Creek S/C - 11028 Parkside Drive.

Customers can visit one of these concept stores from now thorough November 16.