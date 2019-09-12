GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old was hit and killed by a car on Indian Ridge Road over the weekend, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV was traveling west when the toddler ran from the private drive into the westbound lane of Indian Ridge Road on Saturday around 3:48 p.m.

According to THP, when the child ran out in the roadway, he was hit by the car and killed.

The report said the mother was outside with the toddler cleaning out her car when she turned her back and the child ran into the road.