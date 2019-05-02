LOS ANGELES — East Tennessee native Dolly Parton is known by many as a country music legend and now she's being recognized as a fashion icon.

The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles said it's putting all of her outfits up on display, calling it Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton.

The exhibit gives a detailed and rich history behind Parton's fashion trends throughout the years.

The museum said some of the costumes featured will include dresses from the Home music video as well as Dolly's iconic pink dress from the Backwoods Barbie album and outfits from her live performances from in London and at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

The exhibit is open to the public starting Feb. 5 and runs through Mar. 17.

