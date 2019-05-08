BAR HARBOR, Maine — A young man from Ohio is helping his grandmother visit every U.S. National Park.

It's a road trip they started more than three years ago together and recently they checked Acadia National Park off that list.

When Brad Ryan's grandmother, Joy, was 85-years-old, she told him she had never seen a mountain or the ocean.

More than 25,000 miles later, that has certainly changed for Joy who is now 89-years-old.

Acadia marked national park number 29 for the pair.

You can follow along their journey by searching the hashtag: #GrandmaJoysRoadTrip.