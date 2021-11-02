Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center open free to Blount Co. residents on Saturday

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is offering a free admission day for Blount County residents on Saturday.
"For those kids and families who have missed out on their visits to the Heritage Center, we want to provide you with a chance to spend time with us. Safety concerns still exist, and for that reason, we will continue to abide by CDC and state safety guidance," the center said in a press release.
They will be offering "free" day to residents of our neighboring counties in teh spring.
The Knox, Sevier, Loudon, and Monroe Counties in Tennessee and Haywood, days will be released soon.