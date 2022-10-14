10Explores: Andrews Bald

The hike to Andrews Bald is rated as moderately difficult at about 3.6 miles roundtrip on a well-marked trail with just shy of 900 feet of elevation change.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Just over the state line in North Carolina, Clingmans Dome towers as the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains offering sweeping views of the national park.

However, those who stick around the parking area will find connections to the Appalachian Trail and the Forney Ridge Traill, which leads to another popular vista, Andrews Bald

The hike to Andrews Bald is rated as moderately difficult at about 3.6 miles roundtrip on a well-marked trail with just shy of 900 feet of elevation change.

It is mostly downhill to the Bald, which means you'll be going uphill to get back to your car.

Keep in mind, Clingmans Dome is a popular area so it's recommended to get there early, be patient and have a backup plan.

Clingmans Dome Road closes in the winter (typically between December and March) so the trail will not be accessible from the parking area during that time.

What to expect on the trail:

Some tips before you visit: