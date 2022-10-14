10Explores: Andrews Bald

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Just over the state line in North Carolina, Clingmans Dome towers as the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains offering sweeping views of the national park.
However, those who stick around the parking area will find connections to the Appalachian Trail and the Forney Ridge Traill, which leads to another popular vista, Andrews Bald
The hike to Andrews Bald is rated as moderately difficult at about 3.6 miles roundtrip on a well-marked trail with just shy of 900 feet of elevation change.
It is mostly downhill to the Bald, which means you'll be going uphill to get back to your car.
Keep in mind, Clingmans Dome is a popular area so it's recommended to get there early, be patient and have a backup plan.
Clingmans Dome Road closes in the winter (typically between December and March) so the trail will not be accessible from the parking area during that time.
What to expect on the trail:
Some tips before you visit:
- Let someone know where you plan to hike, when you plan to be back, what clothes you are wearing and what your car looks like.
- Wear sunscreen and bug spray.
- Wear layers. The higher elevations can be 10-20 degrees colder than the rest of the park.
- Pack plenty of water and snacks.
- Take a light source with you (preferably not your phone). The park said the number one reason people have to get rescued in the park is not bringing a light.
- Keep an eye on the weather.
- Pets are not allowed on the trail.
- Be courteous to other park visitors.
- Leave the plants and wildlife alone.
- Have a backup plan if the trail is closed or too busy.
- Check on road closures at twitter.com/smokiesroadsnps.