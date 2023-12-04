10Explores: Cove Hardwood Nature Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Springtime in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park means wildflower season.
From the early buds in late February to the famous summertime flame azaleas in June and July, the park is full of blooming beauty.
While trails around Cades Cove and Elkmont often draw crowds, a small nature trail at the Chimneys Picnic Area offers some of the best wildflower viewing in the park, according to the Great Smoky Mountains' website.
Beginning at the Chimneys Picnic Area off Newfound Gap Road (US-441), the Cove Hardwood Nature Trail is an easy loop that runs just under a mile.
White trillium, fringed phacelia, spring beauty and violets are commonly sighted along the self-guided trail. The peak time to see the wildflowers is April through early May.
What to expect on the trail:
Some tips before you visit:
- Let someone know where you plan to hike, when you plan to be back, what clothes you are wearing and what your car looks like.
- Wear sunscreen and bug spray.
- Dress in layers.
- Pack plenty of water and snacks.
- Take a light source with you (preferably not your phone). The park said the number one reason people have to get rescued in the park is not bringing a light.
- Keep an eye on the weather.
- Pets are not allowed on the trail.
- Be courteous to other park visitors.
- Leave the plants and wildlife alone.
- Have a backup plan if the trail is closed or too busy.
- Check on road closures at twitter.com/smokiesroadsnps.
- Make sure to have a parking tag.