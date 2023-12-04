10Explores: Cove Hardwood Nature Trail

Beginning at the Chimneys Picnic Area, the trail is an easy loop that runs just under a mile with some of the best wildflower viewing in the national park.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Springtime in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park means wildflower season.

From the early buds in late February to the famous summertime flame azaleas in June and July, the park is full of blooming beauty.

While trails around Cades Cove and Elkmont often draw crowds, a small nature trail at the Chimneys Picnic Area offers some of the best wildflower viewing in the park, according to the Great Smoky Mountains' website.

Beginning at the Chimneys Picnic Area off Newfound Gap Road (US-441), the Cove Hardwood Nature Trail is an easy loop that runs just under a mile.

White trillium, fringed phacelia, spring beauty and violets are commonly sighted along the self-guided trail. The peak time to see the wildflowers is April through early May.

