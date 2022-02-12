10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail

At just around 1.5 miles round trip on a well-marked path, the Fighting Creek Nature Trail is considered an easy to moderate hike.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming.

However, there are plenty of trails close to Gatlinburg and Townsend so you can get your bearings and still enjoy several aspects of the Smokies.

At just around 1.5 miles round trip on a well-marked path with some elevation change, the Fighting Creek Nature Trail is considered an easy to moderate hike.

It starts at the Sugarlands Visitor Center and follows a loop that goes past a historic cemetery and the restored 19th-century John Ownby Cabin.

Early on the trail also branches off and runs into the Cove Mountain Trail that leads to Cataract Falls.

The Fighting Creek Nature Trail is in a very popular area so expect to share it with other hikers and joggers. This area also has some black bear activity and can shut down at times until they move on.

