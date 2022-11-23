10Explores: Gatlinburg Trail

At just shy of 4 miles round trip on a well-marked, relatively flat path, the Gatlinburg Trail is considered an easy hike near the Sugarlands Visitor Center.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Out of the more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, only two hikes allow pets and bicycles: the Oconaluftee River Trail on the North Carolina side and the Gatlinburg Trail on the Tennessee side.

At just shy of 4 miles round trip on a well-marked, relatively flat path, the Gatlinburg Trail is considered an easy hike.

It starts near the Sugarlands Visitor Center and follows the West Prong of the Little Pigeon River with foundations and chimneys from old homesites along the trail. Expect to hear some traffic noise as the trail runs near the main road.

As this trail is one of two to allow pets, it is important to keep them on a leash at all times and pick up after them. The park said uncontrolled pets in unfamiliar surroundings can pose a threat to wildlife and other visitors. More information is available on the park's website.

The Gatlinburg Trail is also a very popular area so expect to share it with other hikers, joggers and cyclists.

