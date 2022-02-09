10Explores: Grotto Falls

The 2.6-mile roundtrip is located off Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail through Trillium Gap Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park.

One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.

Visitors can get to the falls from Trillium Gap Trail on a 2.6-mile roundtrip hike. The trail is rated easy to moderate difficulty with some elevation gain and some rocky terrain so good, sturdy shoes are recommended.

Keep in mind, this is a popular trail with limited parking so it's recommended to get there early, be patient and have a backup plan.

The park also asks visitors not to climb on the rocks around the falls as they are slippery and people have fallen in the past.

What to expect on the trail:

Some tips before you visit: