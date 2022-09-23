10Explores: Jakes Creek Trail

Hiking to the Avent Cabin is ranked with an easy to moderate difficulty level with some elevation gain at roughly 2.5 miles roundtrip.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With its popular campground, scenic hiking trails and more than a dozen preserved vacation cabins as well as the Appalachian Clubhouse, the Elkmont Historic District in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers a little something for all outdoor adventurers.

Like the nearby Little River Trail, Jakes Creek Trail combines natural beauty with opportunities to experience the area's history. A popular trek on this trail is to the Mayna Treanor Avent Studio, also known as the Avent Cabin, a small wooden cabin built in 1850 that was turned into an art studio in the early 1900s.

The hike to the Avent Cabin is ranked with an easy to moderate difficulty level with some elevation gain at roughly 2.5 miles roundtrip.

Early on in the hike, you'll pass stone fireplaces and other remnants of old Elkmont cabins until the trail connects with Cucumber Gap Trail and Meigs Mountain Trail. You'll want to stay on Jakes Creek Trail to reach the cabin, which is down some wooden steps on the right side of the trail.

In total, Jakes Creek Trail is just over 7 miles roundtrip. It ends at Jakes Gap where it separates into Panther Creek Trail and Miry Ridge Trail.

You can learn more about how Elkmont went from vacation spot to ghost town in our series "Elkmont Will Shine."

What to expect on the trail:

Some tips before you visit: