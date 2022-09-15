10Explores: Little River Trail

A hike that combines the national park's natural beauty with historic sites is the Little River Trail in the Elkmont Historic District.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From wildlife to waterfalls to history and more, the over 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park offer options for outdoor adventurers of every level.

The trail is roughly 5 miles roundtrip and ranked with an easy to moderate difficulty level with some elevation gain. It runs along the Little River and has stone fireplaces and foundations of historic cabins along the way. Visitors can see Huskey Branch Falls just over two miles in.

However, it does continue past the falls to popular camping areas and intersects with Cucumber Gap Trail, Huskey Gap Trail, Goshen Prong Trail and Rough Creek Trail for longer treks.

The Little River Trail is in the Elkmont Historic District, which features more than a dozen preserved cabins and the Appalachian Clubhouse.

You can learn more about how Elkmont went from vacation spot to ghost town in our series "Elkmont Will Shine."

