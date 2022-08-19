10Explores: Spruce Flat Falls

The trail is around 1.5 miles round trip and starts near the Tremont Institute in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — There are dozens of waterfalls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

While Grotto Falls, Laurel Falls, Abrams Falls and Rainbow Falls are some of the park's most famous destinations, there are plenty of lesser-known trails to explore.

One of these gems is Spruce Flat Falls. Its trailhead is located around the Tremont Institute near Townsend on the Blount County side of the Smokies.

The trail is around 1.5 miles round trip with an easy to moderate difficulty rating based on the fact that it doesn't have extreme elevation gain but the terrain can be rugged in certain sections.

The trail is very rocky and has a lot of roots, which requires some climbing. It can get slippery after rain so it's important to watch your footing and wear good hiking shoes.

Here's what to expect on the trail:

Some tips before you visit: