10Explores: Twin Creeks Trail to Bud Ogle Cabin

At 4.5 miles roundtrip, the Twin Creeks Trail is considered an easy hike and leads to the Bud Ogle Cabin.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With over 800 miles of trails filled with scenic views, wildlife and history, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the outdoor adventure options in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Fortunately, there are trails close to the park entrances to test out before exploring the rest of the Smokies. Just outside of Gatlinburg, along Cherokee Orchard Road, is the Twin Creeks Trail.

At 4.5 miles roundtrip, the out-and-back trail is considered an easy hike and is often combined with the looped Noah "Bud" Ogle Cabin Nature Trail.

The Bud Ogle Cabin is a preserved log cabin, barn and mill built during the 1880s.

There is limited parking at the trailhead. Some people recommend parking at Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg or in a small parking loop a little further up Cherokee Orchard Road, which ultimately leads to the popular Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail. If you start from the parking loop on Cherokee Orchard Road, you can access Twin Creeks Trail from Grassy Branch Trail.

