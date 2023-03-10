x
Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GSMNP: 'Adopt-a-Cabin' volunteers needed to clean Cades Cove cabins

You can sign up to adopt one of four cabins: Elijah Oliver Homestead, Whitehead Cabin, Dan Lawson Place and Tipton Place.
Credit: GSMNP

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is currently recruiting volunteers to 'Adopt-a-Cabin' in Cades Cove. 

Individuals or groups can sign up to adopt one of four cabins: Elijah Oliver Homestead, Whitehead Cabin, Dan Lawson Place and Tipton Place. 

According to the National Park, volunteers are expected to visit their assigned cabin at least once a month for light housekeeping and maintenance tasks. 

All volunteers will be required to attend a training and Spring cleaning event on March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., GSMNP said.

If you are interested in adopting a Cades Cove cabin, please email Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at adam_monroe@nps.gov. 

