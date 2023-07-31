GSMNP visitors will not need parking tag on Aug. 4, as part of fee-free day

Leaders at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said visitors will not need to buy a parking tag on Aug. 4 to celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Visitors at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will not need to buy a parking tag during fee-free day on Friday, Aug. 4, according to park leaders.

They said the day is meant to celebrate the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, which provided funding to improve national parks across the U.S. and make sure the lands are preserved. The money was also used to provide opportunities for recreation, education and new ways to enjoy the parks.

Visitors will also not need to pay for parking stags on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 23, and on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.