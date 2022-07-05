Big Creek Trail reopens to public after rehabilitation project

Park leaders said they improved 97 drainage structures and built a 24-foot bridge, while also rehabilitating 530 feet of the trail tread.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Hikers will be able to return to a popular trail after it was closed for around eight weeks during a rehabilitation project. Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains announced it would reopen on Tuesday.

Big Creek Trail winds across 5.6 miles in the Great Smoky Mountains. It was closed while crews rehabilitated several spots along the trail. According to a release from the national park, they rehabilitated 97 drainage structures and reshaped 1,040 feet of trailside ditches.

They also said crews built a 24-foot bridge and rehabilitated around 530 feet of the trail tread. Crews also removed several hazardous trees along the route, helping make sure the trail stays safe for visitors.

The crew finished the work around a week ahead of schedule, according to a release from officials. The project started on May 9 and was originally expected to finish on July 14.