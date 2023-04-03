DOJ: Couple sentenced in Chattanooga for conspiracy, wire fraud, major fraud against United States

The couple defrauded $400,000 to "replace a wastewater treatment facility" at the Tremont Institute in the Smokies, according to documents.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A North Carolina couple was sentenced in Chattanooga for efforts to defraud the United States government, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Ricky and Katrina Lanier, 55 and 49, of LaGrange, North Carolina, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud, wire fraud and major fraud against the U.S., DOJ said.

They were able to receive millions of dollars worth of federal contracts that they weren't eligible for, including one at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The couple defrauded $400,000 to "replace a wastewater treatment facility" at the Tremont Institute in the Smokies, according to a release.

According to court documents, the Laniers planned the scheme from 2005 to 2013. They fraudulently obtained federal contracts intended to be awarded to small businesses, swindling over $15 million.

The Lanier's used the money to take vacations, fly on private jets and buy real estate, according to a release.