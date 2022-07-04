Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians secures free future parking in Smokies for tribal citizens

EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed said free parking passes will be available to tribal citizens in the Smokies when the new pay-to-park system is approved.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — People soon will need to pay to park in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park if the park's proposed "Park It Forward" plan is approved, but a leader with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians said tribal citizens will receive free passes.

EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed said he spoke with GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash, saying he was able to secure free parking passes for EBCI tribal citizens.

"Additional information will be distributed at a later date as we work through the details of this partnership," Sneed said. "My sincere gratitude goes out to Superintendent Cash and the GSMNP staff for their commitment to strengthening the partnership between the Park and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians."

The GSMNP is currently taking public comments on the proposed fee rate changes from April 6 through May 7 at this link. As the proposal currently stands, the park would implement a 3-tier parking tag system. A full-day tag would be $5, a 7-day tag would be $15 and an annual tag would be $40.

Cash said visitors would be able to get tags online, in the mail or fee machines in the park. He hinted at the potential for partnerships with nearby hotels, businesses and communities.

Entry into the park would remain free, meaning people can still enjoy scenic drives for free so long as they don't park their vehicles.

The GSMNP said the new funding source is needed continued record visitation is taking a toll on the park's facilities. The park's operational budget has remained relatively flat over the past decade even as visitation grew by 57%.

The GSMNP remained the most-visited national park in the country by far with 14.1 million visitors in 2021, but also remains one of the few of its size to not charge entry fees. For comparison, Yellowstone National Park -- which saw just shy of 5 million visitors in 2021 -- charges a 7-day entry fee of $20 for pedestrians and $35 for vehicles.

Along with parking passes, the GSMNP is also proposing increases to camping and backcountry fees in 2023.

All revenue generated through the user fees would remain in the Smokies to directly support operational costs for managing and improving services for visitors including trail maintenance, custodial services, trash removal, and supporting more law enforcement staffing across the park, according to a release.